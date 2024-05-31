Hush money conviction may be Trump's only jury verdict before Nov 5 US election

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump emerged a convicted felon on May 31 from the first of four criminal cases he faces, but it is also the only trial the 2024 presidential hopeful is likely to undergo before the Nov 5 US election.

A jury found him guilty of falsifying business records to conceal a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the weeks before the 2016 election, making him the first former US president to be convicted at a criminal trial.

The remaining legal cases against Trump - two related to efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election and a third focused on his stashing of secret government documents at his Florida social club – are all bogged down in legal squabbling that could prevent any of them from reaching a jury before voters cast their ballots.

President from 2017-2021, the Republican Trump is challenging Democratic President Joe Biden. He has successfully stalled the remaining cases, so far avoiding a public airing of some of the most serious allegations against him.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and argued that the legal cases against him, brought by state and federal prosecutors, are part of a singular Democratic-led effort to damage his campaign.

Some of his Republican allies in Congress - including House Speaker Mike Johnson - have joined Trump's attacks on the legal system, accusing Mr Biden without evidence of orchestrating the prosecutions.

‘Throwing everything at the wall’

Mr Mike Davis, founder of the conservative legal advocacy group Article III project and an outspoken Trump defender, said the array of legal cases had backfired on Trump adversaries, creating an impression of “throwing everything at the wall and see what sticks.”

The next major development in Trump’s legal cases will likely be the US Supreme Court’s ruling, expected by the end of June, on Trump’s claim of immunity in the federal 2020 election subversion case for official acts taken as president.

The court’s 6-3 conservative majority - including three justices appointed by Trump - signalled in April that it was prepared to recognise some immunity from criminal prosecution for former presidents.

Such a ruling could require the Washington trial judge, Tanya Chutkan, to decide in the coming months if certain actions by Trump cited in the indictment must be excised from the prosecution's case.

The ruling could also have ripple effects on the election interference case in Georgia and a federal classified documents case in Florida. Trump’s lawyers have made immunity claims in both cases.

The documents case has been slowed by a flurry of legal challenges mounted by Trump and his two co-defendants. Aileen Cannon, the presiding judge who Trump nominated to the bench, has given Trump’s lawyers broad leeway to attack the allegations.