Converse CEO pledges review over ad that critics say evoked KKK

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The company earlier pulled the controversial advertisement and apologised for it publicly.

BOSTON, Massachusetts – The head of Converse promised to review internal processes and told employees he will make any necessary changes following a recent advertisement that was widely criticised as evoking the Ku Klux Klan and lynching.

“The images should not have been used, and we began removing them from all channels as soon as the concern was raised,” Converse Chief Executive Officer Aaron Cain said in a memo to employees that was seen by Bloomberg News.

“The leadership team and I are taking a hard look at our internal review process and the critical lens we apply to our work.”

The Nike-owned footwear and apparel brand drew outrage online for a recent ad campaign criticised as racist, with one image showing the lower half of a person wearing a white garment and holding a pair of shoes. A number of social-media users said the garment appeared to resemble a KKK hood due to lighting and shadows, while the shoes evoked a person being hanged.

Converse already pulled the ad with the white garment, which was part of the Chuck 70 X campaign, and apologised for it publicly, Women’s Wear Daily reported earlier.

The backlash heightens pressure on the struggling brand, which has long been known for the iconic Chuck Taylor sneakers. With 13 straight quarters of revenue contraction, Converse has proven to be one of the most stubborn areas for Nike CEO Elliott Hill to turn around.

Cain did not specify what changes are under consideration in the memo, which has not previously been reported. A Nike representative declined to comment.

“We will learn from this, make needed changes, and do better,” Cain said. BLOOMBERG