Controversy over Aukus subs pact 'overhyped', says UK defence minister

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - British junior defence minister James Heappey on Thursday (Oct 21) said there has been an "overhyping" of controversy over a new trilateral security pact between Australia, the United States and Britain.

Mr Heappey said the pact known as Aukus, under which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the US, was merely an opportunity for sharing defence technology and does not represent a challenge for Southeast Asian countries.

Aukus has been widely seen as a response to growing Chinese influence in the region.