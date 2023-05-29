Congratulations to Turkey president Erdogan pour in on re-election

WASHINGTON - World leaders on Sunday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election in a historic run-off vote.

“I look forward to continuing to work together as Nato Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges,” US President Joe Biden tweeted, making no mention of recent tensions in the bilateral relationship.

Ties between Turkey and the United States have been tested in recent years, including over crackdowns on dissent, military operations in Syria, Mr Erdogan’s close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin even amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and Ankara’s protestations over a bid by Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered his own congratulations to Erdogan on Twitter, calling Turkey “a valued @Nato Ally and partner.”

“I look forward to our continued work together with the government chosen by the Turkish people,” he said.

Mr Blinken also praised Sunday’s high turnout rate and the country’s “long democratic tradition.”

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday congratulated Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election.

Prime Minister Sunak reiterated a strong relationship between United Kingdom and Turkey, as economic partners and close Nato allies, according to a Downing Street statement.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Mr Erdogan on his election run-off victory on Sunday, hailing the countries as “close partners and allies” whose “people and economies are deeply intertwined”.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said he counted on firming “the strategic partnership” between the two countries.

“We count on the further strengthening of the strategic partnership for the benefit of our countries, as well as the strengthening of cooperation for the security and stability of Europe,” Mr Zelensky said on Twitter.

Russian President Putin on Sunday congratulated Mr Erdogan, who has collaborated closely with Russia on key international issues despite disagreements, on his re-election.

“Your victory in these elections is the logical result of your dedicated work as head of the Turkish Republic,” Mr Putin said, according to the Kremlin website.