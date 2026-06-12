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Congo’s Ebola outbreak spreads to new health zones

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The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 676, including 136 deaths.

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 676, including 136 deaths.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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DAKAR – Congo’s Ebola outbreak has spread to three new health zones, according to a government report published on June 11 that showed the number of confirmed cases had risen to 676, including 136 deaths.

The figure represented the total number of confirmed cases as at June 11, the health minister said in a post on X.

The new health zones impacted by the outbreak were in North Kivu and Ituri, the report said.

A health zone in Congo’s healthcare system covers a defined area with a network of clinics and a referral hospital, covering around 100,000 to 150,000 people. There are over 500 health zones in the country. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.