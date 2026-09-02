Congo’s Ebola outbreak kills more than 3,000, government figures show

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A health worker preparing to disinfect the area during the burial of suspected Ebola victims at the Kigonze displaced persons camp in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 18.

DAKAR – The number of deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak has surpassed 3,000, government data showed on Sept 2 , as the country’s worst epidemic continues to spread across its north-east.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, became the largest and deadliest in Congo’s history after surpassing the 2018-2020 epidemic.

It is now second only to the 2014-2016 West African outbreak, which infected more than 28,600 people and killed over 11,000 across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Government figures showed the death toll had risen to 3,007, while confirmed cases reached 6,186.

The outbreak was formally declared in Ituri province on May 15, though some health officials and experts say it may have started as early as January.

It has since spread to six provinces, despite efforts by the Congolese authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO) and aid groups to contain it.

Health experts say weak surveillance systems, insecurity and community resistance have hampered efforts to identify and treat patients early.

The WHO estimates that 60 per cent of deaths happened outside treatment centres, highlighting the challenges of detecting cases before patients succumbed to the disease.

Bundibugyo has no approved vaccines or treatments, but several vaccines are under development, including candidates from the University of Oxford and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative.

The Congolese authorities recently began vaccinating frontline health workers with Merck’s Ervebo vaccine, which is licensed against the Zaire species of Ebola and is believed to offer some cross-protection against Bundibugyo. REUTERS