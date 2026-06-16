Congo Senate adopts bill that could lead to new term for president

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Democratic Republic of the Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi looks on during the closing of the \"Africa Forward\" Summit 2026 at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), in Nairobi, Kenya, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

KINSHASA, June 16 - Democratic Republic of Congo's Senate has adopted a bill to change the constitution which could open the door to a third term in office for President Felix Tshisekedi, days after a protest against the bill turned violent in the capital Kinshasa.

• The bill paves the way for a referendum on a new constitution that would allow Tshisekedi — who is currently serving his second and final term — to serve a third term as if it were his first.

• Eighty-nine senators took part in the vote on Monday and all voted in favour of adopting the bill. Twenty senators did not participate.

• The bill must still be signed into law by Tshisekedi.

• Opposition Senator Salomon Kalonda Della Idi said in a statement that the bill could "permanently Balkanize the country".

• Last week, a protest against the bill turned violent when security forces fired tear gas and live ammunition to disperse demonstrators who threw rocks, local residents told Reuters, with opponent Delly Sesanga's communication team claiming on X that he was shot in the leg.

• Congo's National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, has already approved the bill.

• Congo's next presidential election is scheduled for 2028. REUTERS