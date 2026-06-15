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Congo says 782 Ebola cases confirmed, two new health zones affected

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KINSHASA, June 14 - The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has increased to 782 after 72 new cases were documented in 24 hours, one of the biggest single-day jumps during the ongoing outbreak, government data showed on Sunday.

The confirmed Ebola cases include 181 deaths, according to the government's latest situation report.

The data shows that the outbreak, Congo's 17th, remains confined to three provinces in the east: Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

But it showed that cases had been confirmed for the first time in the Nia-Nia health zone in Ituri and the Mabalako health zone in North Kivu.

There are now confirmed cases in 20 of Ituri's 36 health zones and in 10 of North Kivu's 34 health zones, as well as in one health zone in South Kivu. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.