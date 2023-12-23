Congo opposition candidates plan presidential election protest

An election official checks the identity cards of people who are waiting to vote in the Democratic Republic of Congo's parliamentary and presidential election after authorities extended opening hours for polling stations that failed to open the previous day, in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo December 21, 2023. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo
A group of Congolese opposition candidates have written to the governor of Kinshasa to say they will hold a protest next week over the country's disputed presidential election.

Delays during Wednesday's election day in Democratic Republic of Congo led to an extension of the voting, which some opposition candidates and independent observers said compromises the credibility of the vote.

Election disputes often fuel unrest in Congo and risk further destabilising a country with globally important reserves of cobalt and copper, which is already battling widespread poverty and an eastern security crisis.

Five opposition candidates plan a joint protest in the capital on Dec. 27, according to a Dec. 22 letter to the Kinshasa governor shared on X social media platform by Jean-Marc Kabunda, a representative of candidate Martin Fayulu.

"We will protest against the irregularities observed during the voting operations ... and before. We will also protest against the (voting) extension," the letter said.

"The aforementioned irregularities sufficiently demonstrate that on Dec. 20, 2023, the elections were a sham," it added.

The CENI election commission has acknowledged there were delays on Dec. 20 that meant some polling stations failed to open, but it has rejected allegations the credibility of the election was compromised by extending some voting.

Full provisional results of the election are expected by Dec. 31, with daily updates released from Saturday. REUTERS

