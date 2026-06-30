Congo bans gatherings in Kinshasa and three provinces over Ebola outbreak
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DAKAR, June 29 - The Democratic Republic of Congo has banned public gatherings in four provinces, including the capital Kinshasa, as the country battles a deadly Ebola outbreak.
The ban comes ahead of a planned protest in Kinshasa against constitutional reform, with opposition figures calling it "politically motivated."
• The order, issued on June 27 by the interior minister, covers Kinshasa, Tshopo, Haut-Uele and Bas-Uele provinces, none of which has recorded cases so far.
• It cited proximity to affected provinces as a key transmission risk, and required authorities in the four provinces to monitor anyone presenting symptoms and submit daily surveillance reports.
• The outbreak, declared on May 15, has infected 1,274 people and killed 360 across three eastern provinces, Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, according to government data released on Monday.
• The ban comes days before a planned protest in Kinshasa on July 8, with opposition figures calling on supporters to rally against proposed constitutional changes they say could allow President Felix Tshisekedi to seek a third term.
• Prince Epenge, a spokesperson for the opposition Lamuka coalition, denounced the ban as "politically motivated" and told Reuters the July 8 protest would go ahead regardless.
• A previous rally on June 12 was broken up by police using tear gas and live ammunition, killing one protester and injuring 38, according to the UN Human Rights Office. REUTERS