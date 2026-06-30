Congo bans gatherings in Kinshasa and three provinces over Ebola outbreak

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FILE PHOTO: A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) stands near displaced people waiting for the burial of suspected Ebola victims at the Kigonze displaced persons camp, one month after an outbreak was declared, in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/File Photo

DAKAR, June 29 - The Democratic Republic of Congo has banned public gatherings in four provinces, including the capital Kinshasa, as the country battles a deadly Ebola outbreak.

The ban comes ahead of a planned protest in Kinshasa against constitutional reform, with opposition figures calling it "politically motivated."

• The order, issued on June 27 by the interior minister, covers Kinshasa, Tshopo, Haut-Uele and Bas-Uele provinces, none of which has recorded cases so far.

• It cited proximity to affected provinces as a key transmission risk, and required authorities in the four provinces to monitor anyone presenting symptoms and submit daily surveillance reports.

• The outbreak, declared on May 15, has infected 1,274 people and killed 360 across three eastern provinces, Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, according to government data released on Monday.

• The ban comes days before a planned protest in Kinshasa on July 8, with opposition figures calling on supporters to rally against proposed constitutional changes they say could allow President Felix Tshisekedi to seek a third term.

• Prince Epenge, a spokesperson for the opposition Lamuka coalition, denounced the ban as "politically motivated" and told Reuters the July 8 protest would go ahead regardless.

• A previous rally on June 12 was broken up by police using tear gas and live ammunition, killing one protester and injuring 38, according to the UN Human Rights Office. REUTERS