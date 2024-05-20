Comet fragment lights up skies over Spain and Portugal ‘like a movie’

LISBON – A bright comet fragment lit up the skies over parts of Spain and Portugal late on May 18, according to the European Space Agency (ESA), with one Lisbon resident saying the dazzling display “felt like a movie”.

On May 19 morning, the ESA shared on X a video captured by its “fireball camera” of what it described as a “stunning meteor” over the skies of the western Spanish city of Caceres, near the Portuguese border.

But it later said it appeared to be a “small piece of a comet” and not a meteor, estimating it flew over Spain and Portugal at a speed of 45km per second before burning up over the Atlantic.