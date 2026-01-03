Trump ordered the strikes inside Venezuela, including military facilities, says a US reporter

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CARACAS - Venezuela said it rejected “military aggression” by the United States after multiple explosions rocked capital Caracas and other areas early on Jan 2.

Attacks also took place in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, a government statement said, prompting President Nicolas Maduro to declare a national emergency and mobilise defence forces.

According to Reuters witnesses and images circulating on social media, blasts, aircraft and black smoke could be seen across the capital, beginning at about 2am (2pm Singapore time on Jan 3).

A power outage affected the southern area of the city, near a major military base, witnesses said.

A CBS reporter wrote on X that US president Donald Trump ordered the strikes inside Venezuela, including military facilities.

Mr Trump has repeatedly promised land operations in Venezuela.

He has not publicly detailed his aims but has privately pressured President Nicolas Maduro to flee the nation, Reuters has reported.

Mr Trump said on Dec 29 it would be “smart” for Mr Maduro to leave power.

The Pentagon referred questions to the White House, which declined to comment.

The Venezuela government in its statement said the goal of the attack is for the United States to take possession of the country’s oil and minerals.

It added that the United States “will not succeed” in taking the resources.

Mr Trump in December announced a “blockade” of all sanctioned vessels going in or out of Venezuelan waters as part of a strategy to pressure Mr Maduro.

“At this moment they are bombing Caracas” Colombian President Gustavo Petro posted on X.

“Alert everyone – they have attacked Venezuela. They are bombing with missiles. The (Organisation of American States) and the UN must meet immediately.”

Mr Petro, who did not provide further information or indicate the source of his assertions, has repeatedly expressed opposition to the US pressure campaign.

The US has made a major military buildup in the region, including an aircraft carrier, warships and advanced fighter jets stationed in the Caribbean.

In addition to the blackade announcement, Mr Trump has expanded sanctions and staged more than two dozen strikes on vessels the US alleges were involved in trafficking drugs in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

Last week, Mr Trump said the United States had “hit” an area in Venezuela where boats are loaded with drugs, marking the first known time Washington has carried out land operations in Venezuela since the pressure campaign began.

He did not say whether those strikes were carried out by the CIA or not. Other media outlets have reported that the spy agency was behind them.

Mr Trump has accused the South American country of flooding the US with drugs, and his administration has for months been bombing boats originating in South America that it alleges were carrying drugs.

Many nations have condemned the attacks as extrajudicial killings and Mr Maduro’s government has always denied any involvement with drug trafficking. REUTERS