Colombia's ruling left set to extend time in power as Cepeda leads, poll shows

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Presidential candidate of the Pacto Historico (Historic Pact) party Ivan Cepeda speaks during a campaign event in Ciudad Bolivar, Bogota, Colombia, March 21, 2026. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

BOGOTA, April 26 - Colombia's ruling left-wing coalition appears poised to retain power, with Ivan Cepeda leading the presidential race on 44.3% support and on track to continue President Gustavo Petro's agenda against a divided right-wing opposition, a poll showed on Sunday.

The Pacto Historico candidate would defeat either of his main rivals in a June runoff, with the political right split between businessman Abelardo De La Espriella at 21.5% and hardline opposition figure Paloma Valencia at 19.8%, per pollster Invamer.

BY THE NUMBERS

• The survey was based on 3,800 personal interviews and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2%. It was published by Noticias Caracol and Blu Radio.

• Cepeda's popularity gained 7.2 percentage points since Invamer's February poll, while Valencia jumped 9.8 points and De La Espriella increased his support by 2.6 points.

• In a runoff against De La Espriella, Cepeda would win 54.6% to 42.6%; against Valencia, he would prevail 51.2% to 46.6%.

• Center-left contenders Claudia Lopez and Sergio Fajardo trail far behind, with 3.6% and 2.5% support, respectively, leaving them effectively out of contention.

WHY IT MATTERS

• Cepeda has vowed to deepen social reforms aimed at tackling poverty and inequality under what he calls President Petro's "change government."

• More than 41 million Colombians will vote on May 31, with a potential June 21 runoff if no candidate secures an outright majority. REUTERS