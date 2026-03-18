Colombia's Petro says bombings on Ecuador border left 27 charred bodies

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Colombian President Gustavo Petro addresses the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 4, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

March 17 - Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said on Tuesday that bombings which took place on the border with Ecuador have left 27 charred bodies, as his Ecuadorean counterpart, Daniel Noboa, said his country was carrying out bombings in its own territory against drug traffickers.

"I didn't give that order," Petro said on X, adding the bombings were not carried out by Colombian security forces.

"President Petro, your declarations are false, we are acting in our territory, not yours," Noboa posted on X earlier on Tuesday, after Petro suggested in comments on Monday night that Ecuador had deployed the bombs in Colombian territory.

Noboa said the bombed locations served as hideouts for groups linked to narco-terrorism, most of them Colombians. "We will continue to clean up and rebuild Ecuador," he added.

His government launched operations on Sunday night against criminal gangs nationwide, but has not reported on the progress of military operations at the border.

Ecuador has stated that its anti-drug trafficking operations are being carried out with the support of allied countries, including the United States.

The Ecuadorean government did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the charred bodies. REUTERS