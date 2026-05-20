Colombia's ELN rebels call three-day ceasefire for presidential election

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Colombian soldiers stand guard in the municipality of El Tarra, Colombia February 4, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez/File Photo

BOGOTA, May 20 - Rebels from Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) said on Wednesday that they will hold a three-day unilateral ceasefire for the first round of the presidential election.

The ceasefire aims to respect Colombians' right to vote, ELN said in a statement, as voters will head to the polls on May 31 to elect the next president, who will serve from 2026 to 2030.

• The ceasefire will run from midnight on May 30 to midnight on June 2, the ELN added.

• Colombia's government suspended peace talks with the rebel group last year following a string of ELN attacks in the country.

• The three main presidential candidates are Ivan Cepeda of Petro's leftist Historic Pact coalition and two conservative rivals - Paloma Valencia of the Democratic Center and independent businessman Abelardo De la Espriella.

• A recent Invamer poll showed Cepeda garnering 44.3% of voting intention, with De la Espriella at 21.5% and Valencia at 19.8%.

• Incumbent Gustavo Petro is constitutionally barred from seeking a second term.

• If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes, a runoff will take place on June 21.

• There was no immediate response from the government to the ceasefire announcement. REUTERS