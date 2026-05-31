Colombians weigh leftist reforms against right-wing crackdowns in presidential vote

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BOGOTA, May 31 - Colombians will cast ballots on Sunday in what is likely to be the first round of a presidential election, choosing between a leftist pledging to expand reforms begun by the current government, an independent businessman promising a security crackdown and a right-wing senator seeking to become the country’s first female leader.

Leftist Ivan Cepeda, a 63-year-old senator, is leading opinion polls, but looks likely to fall well short of the 50%-plus support needed to avoid a June runoff. Surveys suggest he will face a much tougher contest in a second round once right-leaning and centrist voters no longer have multiple candidates to choose from.

Cepeda, the son of a murdered communist leader, has promised to pursue peace with illegal armed groups through negotiations, a policy that has led to little progress under current leader President Gustavo Petro. He also plans to deepen reforms meant to reduce inequality and poverty, including by raising taxes on high earners, gifting 1 million hectares (2.47 million acres) to victims of the country's six-decade internal conflict and expanding healthcare coverage.

Hot on his heels in polling is lawyer and businessman Abelardo De La Espriella, who has never held elected office, but whose aesthetic and policy proposals have drawn comparisons to El Salvador's Nayib Bukele.

Portraying himself as an outsider free from political baggage, De La Espriella, 47, has proposed a tough offensive against illegal armed groups, the construction of 10 megaprisons and poverty reduction through better education, healthcare and housing for the poorest.

De La Espriella, who has legally represented controversial figures including billionaire tycoon Alex Saab, has warned Cepeda would ensure the continuation of Petro’s much-criticized economic policies, including a ban on new oil projects.

The lawyer says he has financed his campaign with his own resources, without receiving donations from parties or large companies. Reuters could not independently verify that claim.

Polling in third place is Paloma Valencia, a senator backed by former President Alvaro Uribe, and until recently the leading right-wing candidate in the race.

Valencia's platform has similarities to De La Espriella’s, including a hard line against corruption, drug trafficking and illegal armed groups. She also supports tax breaks for companies to create jobs and social programs to improve healthcare, education and housing, financed by renewed oil and gas exploration.

More than 40 million Colombians are eligible to vote. Polling stations will open for eight hours beginning 8 a.m. local time (1300 GMT), with definitive results expected at about 8 p.m. local time, authorities have said. REUTERS