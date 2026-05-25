Colombian presidential candidates wrap up campaigns with big rallies

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BOGOTA, May 24 - Colombia's presidential candidates wrapped up their campaigns on Sunday with rallies that drew massive crowds, ahead of a May 31 vote that analysts predict will result in weeks of heated and deeply polarizing debate ahead of a June 21 runoff.

Leftist politician Ivan Cepeda, 63, was a narrow front-runner in the final poll before the May 31 vote. The poll, however, predicted he would lose the June runoff against either of his right-wing rivals. Earlier polls predicted he would win a second round.

Cepeda, who has pledged to continue social reform policies begun under incumbent President Gustavo Petro, faces criticisms for the incumbent's so far failed policy of "total peace" through negotiations with illegal armed groups in the country.

Cepeda's critics accuse him of having ties to leaders of the now-defunct FARC guerrilla group, whose dissident factions remain key players in now six-decade-long conflict that has involved right-wing paramilitaries, drug traffickers and left more than 450,000 people dead.

Polling just behind Cepeda was Abelardo De La Espriella, 47, a businessman and lawyer who has pledged tax cuts, investments in mining and energy and a military crackdown on illegal armed groups and drug trafficking.

De La Espriella also faces backlash over representing controversial clients, including businessman Alex Saab, accused of being a front man and financial operator for Venezuela's ousted president Nicolas Maduro. Saab was deported to the U.S. last week to face charges there.

Polling in a more distant third place was Paloma Valencia, 48, who wants to expand the armed forces, cut the size of government and reduce taxes. She is supported by former President Alvaro Uribe.

"We can expect a fear-mongering campaign focused on each candidate’s worst attributes," Sergio Guzman, director of consulting firm Colombia Risk Analysis, told Reuters.

Insults such as "corrupt, amoral, guerrillas, drug traffickers, and paramilitary sympathizers" are likely to dominate the electoral debate ahead of the runoff, Guzman said.

The next president will face the challenge of restoring security, improving the country's fiscal situation, battling informal employment and reducing poverty and inequality.

Cepeda closed his campaign in the Caribbean coastal city of Barranquilla, De La Espriella in Colombia's second-biggest city and corporate hub Medellin, and Valencia in the capital Bogota. REUTERS