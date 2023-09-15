Colombian artist Fernando Botero dead at 91: President

BOGOTA - Colombia’s most famous artist, Fernando Botero, who was known for his voluptuous depictions of people and animals, has died aged 91, President Gustavo Petro announced on Friday.

“Fernando Botero, the painter of our traditions and defects, the painter of our virtues, has died,” the president posted on social media.

Botero’s works of plump and slightly surreal forms became enormously popular during his lifetime, on display in museums and public spaces in cities around the world, including Bogota, Madrid, Paris, Singapore and Venice.

Born in Medellin in 1932, his signature style was known as “Boterismo” and he is considered one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. AFP