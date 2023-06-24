Documentary to be made about kids rescued in Amazon, says Colombia

PARIS - The Colombian government is working with British producer Simon Chinn to make a documentary about the four Indigenous children who survived 40 days alone in the Amazon after a plane crash that killed their mother, the country’s president said on Friday.

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, who is attending a climate summit in Paris, said he had “a first meeting” with Chinn, a two-time Oscar winner for the documentaries Man On Wire (2008) and Searching For Sugar Man (2012).

The four children – Lesly, 13; Soleiny, nine; Tien Noriel, five; and one-year-old Cristin – were the only survivors of the small plane crash in the Amazon on May 1.

All three adults on board, including their mother, died.

It took nearly 200 military and Indigenous rescuers with search dogs 40 days to track down the children in difficult jungle conditions.