Colombia raises Ecuador tariffs to 100% as trade tensions escalate

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Colombia's Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Diana Marcela Morales, speaks during a press conference about tariffs imposed by the Ecuadorian government, in Bogota, Colombia January 27, 2026. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

BOGOTA, April 10 - Colombia will raise tariffs on neighboring Ecuador to 100% from 30%, Colombia's trade ministry said on Friday, matching Ecuador's measure from a day earlier amid an escalating trade and diplomatic spat between the two South American nations.

Ecuador has in recent months hiked a tariffs against its larger neighbor citing a trade deficit and accusing Colombia of not doing enough to fight drug trafficking at the shared border - allegations Colombia has denied, citing joint military operations.

Ecuador's government has also clashed diplomatically with Colombian President Gustavo Petro over his comments that Ecuador's former vice president, jailed for corruption, is being held as political prisoner and should be freed.

Colombian trade minister Diana Morales said in a statement that Ecuador's latest tariff hike, from 50% to 100%, forced Colombia to align its policy.

The process to implement the new measure would begin immediately, she said.

"We have exhausted all diplomatic efforts and kept channels of dialogue open with the government of Ecuador, seeking a solution that benefits both countries, businesses, and above all, the communities on both sides of the border," she said.

"However, we have not received a positive response."

Tensions further escalated last month when 14 people were killed in explosions in Colombia as Ecuador conducted a security operation nearby. Ecuador denied violating the border and said it was looking into how its explosives came into Colombian territory.

Colombia has already halted energy sales to Ecuador, which are critical during droughts when hydroelectric dams dry up. Ecuador also imports significant quantities of medicines and pesticides from the neighboring country.

In 2025, Colombia reported a $1.02 billion trade surplus with Ecuador.

Bogota has also raised the issue with the CAN Andean trade bloc. REUTERS