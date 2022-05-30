Colombia outsider candidate Hernandez may weaken leftist Petro's rebel status

FUSAGASUGA, Colombia (REUTERS) - Colombian leftist Gustavo Petro leads the race for the country's presidency ahead of a second round of voting, having inspired his supporters to imagine a more equitable, greener country, they say.

But promises of radical change from the former M-19 rebel may now resonate less with those who want a break from Colombia's traditional political machinery: Mr Petro's surprise rival in the June 19 run-off will be Mr Rodolfo Hernandez - a septuagenarian who has run a populist campaign as an independent, anti-establishment maverick.

Mr Petro won 40.3 per cent of votes in Sunday's first round, while Mr Hernandez tallied 28.2 per cent. He was followed by centre-right Federico 'Fico' Gutierrez, who won 23.9 per cent and had been seen as the continuity candidate widely predicted to be Mr Petro's second-round rival.

Known for his eccentric videos on TikTok, Mr Hernandez has promised to strengthen law and order and create jobs, though details of his plans have been scant.

Mr Petro, the 62-year-old former mayor of capital Bogota, is making his third bid for the presidency on reforms he says will begin to correct centuries of social injustice.

"Today the murderer is in power, the thief is in power, that's why we must change who is in power if we want to be able to live in this nation, to simply live," Mr Petro told a rally in the agricultural city of Fusagasuga earlier this month.

Mr Petro had structured much of his rhetoric around the need for change, casting Mr Gutierrez as representing the same political interests as unpopular current President Ivan Duque and his mentor, political heavyweight ex-President Alvaro Uribe.

"What we should fear is not changing the country," Mr Petro said.

But the anti-establishment rhetoric of Mr Hernandez, the former mayor of Bucaramanga, and his promise to end privileges for officials and govern frugally will scupper Mr Petro's narrative, analysts said, especially given Mr Gutierrez and many of his supporters will now back Mr Hernandez.

"This is the scenario that Petro feared the most," said Ms Daniela Cuellar, senior consultant at FTI Consulting in Bogota.

"Petro's rhetoric performs best when he paints himself rallying against a candidate from the elite. That dialectic oratory fizzles somewhat when countering another candidate from outside the inner circles of power who also promises change."

Mr Petro is likely to try to emphasise that despite Mr Hernandez's calls to end corruption, the 77-year-ol himself is under investigation for graft, said Colombia Risk Analysis founder Sergio Guzman.

The probe by the attorney general's office concerns allegations Hernandez intervened in a trash collection tender when he was mayor to benefit a company his son had lobbied for.

"It may work with centrists, but clearly their votes are minimal," said Guzman, referring to low scores in the first round for three other candidates who polled less than 6% combined. "Fico voters and Uribe supporters would vote for a rock before they vote for Petro." "Petro has three weeks to spin his campaign narrative on its head ... he is unlikely to succeed," said Guzman.