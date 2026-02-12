Colombia declares state of emergency over deadly floods

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The floods have destroyed more than 4,300 homes and submerged vast swathes of the country used for grazing and agriculture.

BOGOTÁ – Colombia declared a state of emergency on Feb 11 after floods killed 18 people and left thousands of families displaced in the country’s northern cattle belt.

Water submerged homes after a dam and rivers overflowed in Cordoba, one of the worst-hit departments where more than 150,000 residents have been affected.

At least 1,200 cattle have died, according to the cattle ranchers’ association.

Colombia’s disaster relief agency had reported 22 deaths nationwide on Feb 9 , but later revised the figure down.

The emergency decree allows Colombian President Gustavo Petro to take special measures to address the crisis for 30 days, including allocating resources to impacted departments without congressional approval. AFP