Colombia, Clan del Golfo crime gang agree three concentration areas for combatants

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BOGOTA, Dec 5 - Colombia and the Clan del Golfo crime gang have agreed at negotiations in Qatar that combatants from the group will gradually gather in three defined areas from March 1, part of negotiations between the two sides meant to reduce violence and crime in the Andean country.

Two of the areas are in the Pacific province of Choco and the other is in the neighboring province of Cordoba, the government said in a statement on Friday.

"This morning in Doha, the two sides announced a series of commitments for the construction of peace with communities in the areas where the armed group is present," the statement, shared by the office of Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, said.

Ten additional municipalities will also be added to pilot peace programs, the statement said, joining five others named in September.

The Clan del Golfo refers to itself as the Gaitanista Army of Colombia, but is better known by its original name. Arrest orders for its combatants, including extradition, requests, will be suspended while they gather in the three zones, the statement said.

Leftist Petro came to office in 2022 promising agreements with splinter rebel groups - stubborn holdouts from the landmark 2016 pact that brought peace to some of Colombia after decades of strife - and crime gangs.

The talks have brought few tangible advances, and in some regions Petro has pledged massive social and military intervention to limited success.

The president has said he will seek deals which require surrender of crime gangs in exchange for some measure of amnesty, a controversial proposal to some voters.

The gathering of armed group combatants in specific areas has occurred repeatedly in Colombian peace negotiations, though critics say the measures sometimes enable groups to better organize. REUTERS