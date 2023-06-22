‘Cold and dark’: The journey to the bottom of the sea on a Titanic tour

LOS ANGELES - The journey to the ocean floor to reach the wreck of the Titanic is one that gets relentlessly colder and darker, says one of the handful of people who have ever visited the luxury liner’s watery grave.

Mr Tom Zaller, who runs the company behind Titanic: The Exhibition, said touring the ship’s resting place in a tiny submersible – like the one that vanished Sunday in the North Atlantic – was unforgettable, but frightening.

“As you get deeper and deeper, it gets darker and darker,” he told AFP of his voyage, 23 years ago.

“When you first start off on the top, it’s quite warm inside. But as you descend, it gets cold.”

Mr Zaller, whose exhibition opens in Los Angeles at the end of the month, said he was hoping desperately that the missing submersible could be found before its oxygen supplies run out – estimated to be some time on Thursday.

The 6.5m tourist craft lost communication with its mother ship less than two hours into its trip.

The submersible, named Titan, was carrying British billionaire Hamish Harding and Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, who also have British citizenship, on US$250,000 (S$335,000) tickets.

Also on board is the company’s CEO, Mr Stockton Rush, and French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet, nicknamed Mr Titanic for his frequent dives at the site.

Captain’s bathtub

More than two decades ago, Mr Zaller travelled to the site, 650km from the nearest land as part of a research trip, aboard a Russian vessel with two submersibles.

“The sub is a 2m-wide pressured sphere,” he said. “There is a pilot seat in the centre, and then two benches on either side, with three portholes.

“On top there is an entry portal, and when you climb down inside the sub you then close it from the inside and there’s another trap on the outside and once you’re in, there is no going back. It is quite a commitment.”

The sub is hoisted off the deck of the ship into blue waters which quickly turn dark as the vessel begins to sink.