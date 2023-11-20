Coffee, tea, or imported dog food? China Eastern Airlines raises eyebrows with menu options

A passenger, Mr Conrad Wu, posted a photo of the lunch and dinner menu, with an arrow pointing to “imported dog food/okra” as one of the options for the appetiser. PHOTOS: CAG, CONRAD WU/FACEBOOK
Gabrielle Chan
Updated
48 min ago
Published
56 min ago

A recent Facebook post about a China Eastern Airlines inflight menu has raised eyebrows and drawn numerous comments online.

On Nov 11, Mr Conrad Wu posted a picture of the lunch and dinner menu, purportedly for business class passengers, with an arrow pointing to “imported dog food/okra” as one of the options for the appetiser.

“What exactly is this?” he asked in the caption accompanying the picture. The post has since garnered over a thousand reactions, numerous comments and shares.

Some users humorously questioned if the airline had suddenly become “pet-friendly”, while others theorised that there may be an error in translation. After all, the option of “corn dragon bone soup” did not make sense to these netizens either.

The Straits Times has contacted China Eastern Airlines for more information.

In July, British Airways passengers on a 12-hour flight to London were served a piece of KFC chicken each because an airline employee reportedly forgot to refrigerate the flight’s catering.

More On This Topic
British Airways passengers fed KFC chicken – a leg each – on 12-hour flight to London
SIA brings back appetisers for economy flights 3½ hours and longer

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top