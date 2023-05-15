Coal has key role in climate battle, says industry body, as experts express doubts

SINGAPORE - The global coal industry must shift to a model that cuts emissions and helps drive economic development if the sector, which is responsible for the largest portion of carbon pollution, is to remain relevant as climate concerns grow, a leading coal body said on Monday.

The World Coal Association (WCA), the industry’s largest body, said its members believe in meeting the goals of the 2015 United Nations Paris climate agreement and the need for greater investment in cleaner forms of energy, including renewables.

WCA members also include Coal India, China National Coal Association as well as Australian and US coal miners.

“If you want to meet communities’ expectations today, if you want to be a player that has a licence to operate, you have to address development and decarbonisation,” WCA’s chief executive Michelle Manook told The Straits Times on the eve of a major coal conference in Singapore on Tuesday.

From production to transporting the fuel to burning it in power plants and steel and cement plants, the coal industry must clean up its act, she said. And any new investments must be more efficient and shift towards capturing planet-warming carbon emissions, she added, referring to carbon capture, utilisation and storage of emissions, or CCUS.

This involves capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the smoke stacks, for example, and storing for future use or pumping into underground reservoirs, a step many experts have expressed concerns over.

She acknowledged the increasingly polarised global debate about the future of coal, which is the dirtiest of fossil fuels and has triggered health issues across the globe. But, she said, there are technologies which can remove up to 99 per cent of coal pollutants and deploying this was part of creating what she called a responsible and sustainable coal value chain.

In addition, she said the true value of coal in the economic development of nations, especially developing nations, was often overlooked, and it was not possible to simply phase out coal in a matter of years.

It is a view shared by WCA chairman July Ndlovu, who is also chief executive of South African coal miner Thungela.

“I think part of what makes the transition out of coal tough sometimes is because of the failure to recognise that there are regions and or countries that are far more dependent on the coal economy than others,” he said, pointing to South Africa, India and China, nations that remain heavily reliant on coal for power and industrial uses, such as steel and cement making.

He said transitioning to renewables would be preferable in cases where coal power plants are old, and it was too costly to upgrade them to lower-emissions equipment.

“But I’m also saying to fix what we’ve got,” he said, referring to cleaning up existing plants and coal production.