Climbing season: Why is the hike to Mount Everest’s summit so dangerous?

It has been an exceptionally grim week for those who are attempting to scale the world’s highest peak.

At least 10 climbers have lost their lives so far in this climbing season on Mount Everest and at least two, including a Singaporean, have been reported missing.

Expedition organiser Asian Trekking said on Sunday that Australian climber Jason Bernard Kennison, 40, died on Everest, making him the 10th fatality on the mountain this climbing season.

On average, five climbers die every spring climbing season on Everest, according to AFP.

Nepal’s tourism department has issued 478 permits to foreign climbers this year. Since most climbers need a guide, more than 900 people – a record – were expected to try to summit during the season, which runs until early June.

Here’s a look at why Everest is attractive to climbers even though it is filled with danger.

Where is Everest and how high is it?

Everest is situated between Tibet and Nepal. With its peak at 8,849m, the mountain is considered the highest point on Earth and the highest of the Himalayan mountains.

The mountain is part of the Himalaya and spans 2,400km, running through six countries in Asia. Earth scientists estimate that the mountain is 50 to 60 million years old, according to National Geographic.

In 1953, New Zealander mountaineer Edmund Hillary and his Tibetan guide Tenzing Norgay made history when they became the first climbers ever recorded to reach the summit.

When do climbers usually ascend to Mount Everest’s summit?

Most climbers climb Everest from the Nepal side. They would take a short flight from Kathmandu, the country’s capital, to Lukla. From Lukla, they trek about 10 days to Everest Base Camp at 5,334m.

Spring is considered the prime time to climb Everest, with most attempting to ascend the summit in May due to the weather conditions.

Everest’s ‘death zone’

Those who climb above 8,000m on Everest are considered to have entered the “death zone”, where low oxygen levels and thin air make conditions very challenging.

Most climbers are not used to the high altitude and low oxygen levels. So they rely on the bottled oxygen that they bring along to the summit. Climbers can develop altitude sickness and brain swelling if they spend long periods in the “death zone”.

Oxygen deprivation at Everest’s summit