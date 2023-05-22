Climbing season: Why is the hike to Mount Everest’s summit so dangerous?

It has been an exceptionally grim week for those who are attempting to scale the world’s highest peak.
At least 10 climbers have lost their lives so far in this climbing season on Mount Everest and at least two, including a Singaporean, have been reported missing.
Expedition organiser Asian Trekking said on Sunday that Australian climber Jason Bernard Kennison, 40, died on Everest, making him the 10th fatality on the mountain this climbing season.
On average, five climbers die every spring climbing season on Everest, according to AFP.
Nepal’s tourism department has issued 478 permits to foreign climbers this year. Since most climbers need a guide, more than 900 people – a record – were expected to try to summit during the season, which runs until early June.
Here’s a look at why Everest is attractive to climbers even though it is filled with danger.
Where is Everest and how high is it?
Everest is situated between Tibet and Nepal. With its peak at 8,849m, the mountain is considered the highest point on Earth and the highest of the Himalayan mountains.
The mountain is part of the Himalaya and spans 2,400km, running through six countries in Asia. Earth scientists estimate that the mountain is 50 to 60 million years old, according to National Geographic.
In 1953, New Zealander mountaineer Edmund Hillary and his Tibetan guide Tenzing Norgay made history when they became the first climbers ever recorded to reach the summit.
When do climbers usually ascend to Mount Everest’s summit?
Most climbers climb Everest from the Nepal side. They would take a short flight from Kathmandu, the country’s capital, to Lukla. From Lukla, they trek about 10 days to Everest Base Camp at 5,334m.
Spring is considered the prime time to climb Everest, with most attempting to ascend the summit in May due to the weather conditions.
Everest’s ‘death zone’
Those who climb above 8,000m on Everest are considered to have entered the “death zone”, where low oxygen levels and thin air make conditions very challenging.
Most climbers are not used to the high altitude and low oxygen levels. So they rely on the bottled oxygen that they bring along to the summit. Climbers can develop altitude sickness and brain swelling if they spend long periods in the “death zone”.
Oxygen deprivation at Everest’s summit
The summit of Everest has about one-third of the air pressure that exists at the sea level. This means that a climber’s ability to breathe in enough oxygen is significantly reduced at the summit. Thus, scientists have determined that the human body is not capable of remaining indefinitely above 5,791m, according to National Geographic.
When climbers move higher up the mountain, their oxygen intake gets reduced. This makes their bodies increasingly at risk for conditions such as brain swelling.
At such altitude, the chances of climbers having frostbites also increases, as their heart works harder to pump blood around the body to deliver oxygen.
Climbs can develop high altitude pulmonary edema (Hape) on Everest. Hape produces excess fluid in the human body’s lungs. This causes breathlessness or fatigue.
Climbers can also experience high-altitude cerebral edema (Hace), a severe type of high-altitude illness that could prove fatal. When the human body is struck by Hace, the brain will be filled up with fluid.
The illness can also lead to a loss of coordination, and climbers can become unable to understand their surroundings. In some cases, they can experience hallucinations.
Overcrowding on Everest
Overcrowding has been an issue on Everest. Mountaineers have warned of the dangers of overcrowding on the mountain, as many climbers trying to reach the summit have led to congestions in the past.
In recent years, expeditions at Everest have become more popular, resulting in more crowds on the mountain.
In May 2019, a photo showing the “traffic jam” of climbers ascending to Everest’s summit went viral.
The photo, which was captured by Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja, showed a long line of hundreds of climbers bottlenecked on the summit ridge of the mountain.
In 2019, a massive queue on the mountain forced climbers to wait for hours in freezing temperatures, lowering depleted oxygen levels. At least four of 11 deaths in that year were blamed on overcrowding.
Ms Andrea Ursina Zimmerman, an expedition guide who reached Everest’s peak in 2016, was quoted in a BBC article in 2019, that many “traffic jams” are caused by unprepared climbers who “do not have the physical condition” for the journey.
Nepal has so far issued 478 permits for Everest to foreign climbers this season, with each paying a US$11,000 (S$14,800) fee.
This is an increase from the 454 permits issued in April. At that time, Mr Bigyan Koirala, an official at the Nepal Department of Tourism, told AFP that it has issued the highest number of permits to summit Everest and said the numbers could increase.
The current number of permits issued to climbers beat the record in 2021, when Nepal handed out 409 permits.
Close to 450 climbers have already climbed Everest this season, according to Nepal’s tourism department.
As most climbers will need a guide, more than 900 people - a record - were expected to try to summit during the current season, which runs until early June.
More than 600 people try to hike up to Everest’s summit every climbing season during the few weeks of the year when the weather conditions are just right, according to National Geographic.
Every climber will have at least one local sherpa. The climbers walk in a single row at a slow speed over the Hillary Step, the last obstacle before the summit.
The Hilary Step is a steep 12m rock face, just 180m below the summit and high in the “death zone”.
When they reach the summit, there is hardly any place to stand due to overcrowding.
Weather conditions on Everest
In May, Everest usually has 10 to 15 days of relatively calm weather for climbers who are trying to ascend to the summit, according to National Geographic.
Cryosphere researcher Tenzing Chogyal Sherpa and his colleagues reported that the winter weather conditions near Everest’s summit plunges as low as -83 deg C in the journal Weather, said The Guardian.
With temperatures that low, it creates an environment where frostbite would occur in less than a minute.
There have also been a number of avalanches on the mountain over the years, some of which have been fatal.
In 2015, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, causing landfall which swept down the mountain and through the base camp. At least 18 people died and dozens more were injured.