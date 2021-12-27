Climate-fuelled disasters in 2021 brought 'grave' costs across the globe

KUALA LUMPUR (THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION) - From deadly Hurricane Ida in the United States to devastating floods in China and Europe, climate change-fuelled disasters have cost the world tens of billions of dollars in 2021, with both the poor and the rich hit hard, researchers said on Monday (Dec 27).

Ten of this year’s most destructive weather events cost a combined US$170 billion (S$231 billion) in damages, humanitarian charity Christian Aid said in a report.

Floods, storms and drought also killed and displaced millions of people across some of the world's poorest regions, highlighting the rising injustice of impacts as the planet warms, the authors said.

"The costs of climate change have been grave this year," said Kat Kramer, climate policy lead at Christian Aid and author of "Counting the cost 2021: a year of climate breakdown".

"While it was good to see some progress made at the UN COP26 summit, it is clear (we are) not on track to ensure a safe and prosperous world," she added.

The report identified 15 of the most destructive climate disasters of the year, including 10 that each caused US$1.5 billion (S$2.04 billion) or more in losses, with damage wrought by wild weather felt everywhere from Australia to India, South Sudan and Canada.

The financial and human costs of climate change are expected to keep soaring unless governments step up efforts to cut emissions and rein in global warming, the report said.

Growing calls from at-risk nations to establish a new fund to help cover climate-linked "loss and damage" in a hotter world must be a "global priority" in 2022, said Nushrat Chowdhury, Christian Aid's climate justice advisor in Bangladesh.

Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, a Nairobi-based think-tank, noted Africa had borne the brunt of some of the most devastating - if not the most expensive - impacts this year, from flooding to drought.

"(2022) needs to be the year we provide real financial support for those on the frontline of the crisis," he added.

Here are some facts about the most costly disasters of 2021:

- Hurricane Ida, which struck the United States in August, topped the list for damage at US$65 billion. The fifth-strongest hurricane to make landfall in the country killed 95 people and left many with destroyed homes and no power. In addition, a winter storm that hit Texas in February caused a massive power outage and racked up $23 billion in losses.

- Severe flooding that swept western and central Europe in the summer of 2021 caused huge losses of US$43 billion and a death toll of more than 240.