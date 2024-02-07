Climate deniers are shifting their target from science to scientists

NEW YORK – One July morning in 2012, climate scientist Michael Mann woke up to a terse e-mail from a fellow scientist.

“Holy crap,” read the message, from Dr Phil Plait, an astronomer and science communicator. “This is truly the most awful thing I’ve ever seen said about a climate scientist. If someone wrote this about me, I’d be calling a lawyer.”

A conservative media outlet and a right-leaning research organisation had published commentaries comparing Dr Mann, then a professor at Penn State University, with Jerry Sandusky, the one-time Penn State assistant football coach convicted of sexually assaulting multiple children. The writers claimed that Prof Mann had created fraudulent graphs and accused the university of mishandling investigations into both the coach’s crimes and the scientist’s research.

Prof Mann did indeed call a lawyer. He sued the writers and their publishers for libel and slander. Now, 12 years later – after a pinball journey through the obstacle course of free speech and defamation law – the case is being tried in District of Columbia Superior Court. Only the two writers as individuals are on trial. A verdict is expected as soon as Feb 7.

“For me to be compared to Jerry Sandusky, as the father of a six-year-old girl, was maybe the worst thing that I’ve ever experienced,” Prof Mann testified in court on Jan 24. “I felt like a pariah in my own community.”

The court case has played out over a time period when outright denial of climate science has decreased, but scientists’ integrity has become a bigger target.

“The nature of climate denial has changed,” said Mr Callum Hood, head of research at the advocacy organisation Centre for Countering Digital Hate. The group recently published a report analysing YouTube videos, which found that personal attacks on scientists are now one of the most common types of online content dismissing climate change.

The lawsuit has caught the attention of climate scientists and legal scholars, among others. This trial marks one of very few instances in American courts that a climate scientist has taken the stand to defend his research, according to Mr Michael Gerrard, the faculty director at Columbia University’s Sabin Centre for Climate Change Law.

“It’s a rare case where a climate scientist is fighting back against climate deniers,” said Mr Gerrard, who also is a member of the board of directors for the Climate Science Legal Defence Fund, which previously helped Prof Mann with a different legal battle.

Because Prof Mann is legally considered a public figure, he must clear a higher bar than most other people would in order to win a defamation lawsuit. He faces the difficult task of proving the authors he sued knowingly lied in their writings. The authors have argued that their posts merely state opinions. Their publishers have also petitioned the Supreme Court, unsuccessfully, to review the case.

Texas Tech University professor Katharine Hayhoe, who is also the chief scientist at The Nature Conservancy, said Prof Mann’s case resonates among other climate scientists. “I cannot go one day without being attacked,” she said. “He’s fighting for all of us.”

In court, Prof Mann is defending his most famous research, which was published in the late 1990s and showed average temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere rising so sharply in recent decades that the graphs resembled the shape of a hockey stick.

The research came under fire in 2009 in an incident known as “Climategate”, when hackers broke into a computer server at the Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia and released thousands of e-mails among scientists, including Prof Mann. Sceptics seized on the e-mails to claim he had manipulated data to exaggerate the hockey-stick graph.

Penn State investigated his research, as did the National Science Foundation, the Department of Commerce and others. All cleared Prof Mann of misconduct. Both before and after the outcry, other scientists have replicated his findings using different data sources and statistical methods.

The matter seemed settled until 2012, when Sandusky was convicted and the former director of the FBI published a report that said the administration at Penn State had failed to stop the coach’s criminal actions.