Climate court cases that could set new precedents around the world

LONDON - Courts around the world are hearing an ever-growing number of climate change lawsuits with some of the largest cases in history being decided in 2024 and 2025.

Here are the key cases to watch:

International Court of Justice (ICJ)

The world’s highest court is expected to issue a decision next year that will lay out United Nations member states’ obligations in addressing climate change.

The UN General Assembly asked the court last year to come up with an advisory opinion, following a four-year campaign by Vanuatu, a small Pacific island nation where a group of law students initially dreamed up the ICJ petition.

With scant precedent on climate change in international law, the ICJ opinion could draw on arguments from past regional and national court rulings.

Even a relatively conservative ruling asserting that one country’s emissions can harm another country could constitute a major victory for poor nations asking rich countries to pay more for climate action.

Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR)

The climate case before the Inter-American Court is shaping up to be the largest climate case to date, drawing on 262 submitted legal briefs, more than 600 participants, and hearings in Barbados and Brazil.

Considered one of the world’s more progressive courts, the IACHR could go further than its peers to set new legal rules and standards relating to national obligations around climate change.

For example, the judges’ advisory opinion could address special protections for environmental defenders facing violence, name fossil fuels specifically as a key culprit in climate change, or oblige states to regulate polluting companies.

The court’s opinion is expected by the end of the year, and will immediately apply to its 20 member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (Itlos)

On May 21, the international ocean court ruled that greenhouse gas emissions absorbed by the ocean are a form of marine pollution, subject to international controls.

A representative for the small-island nations that brought the case hailed the decision as giving teeth to global climate change law.