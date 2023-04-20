Climate change threatens human rights, opens up governments, corporations to litigation: UN senior official

CANBERRA - Climate change is not only wrecking lives and livelihoods, it is also a direct threat to the basic human rights of millions of people, opening up a new front to bring the world’s top polluting governments and corporations to heel, a senior United Nations official said.

Dr Ian Fry, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on human rights and climate change, said increasingly extreme weather events are undermining the very basics of human existence, and while people in poorer nations are most affected, those in rich nations are not spared suffering either.

This is driving a growing number of legal cases and complaints against polluting governments and businesses whose emissions – mainly from burning fossil fuels and deforestation – are driving the climate crisis.

“Climate change is already affecting the lives of so many people. It’s affecting the right to food, the right to health, the right to fresh water, to shelter and housing. All these basic human rights are being violated,” he told The Straits Times in Canberra, Australia, where he is based.

Dr Fry was appointed in 2022 for an initial three-year term and is the first person to take up this position. He is a veteran climate negotiator who represented the Pacific island of Tuvalu at UN climate talks for 21 years. He is also an international environmental law and policy expert, and teaches part-time at the Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra.

His role is to put a human face on climate change, he said.

It involves raising awareness of climate-linked rights violations by governments and corporations, visiting affected groups of people and convening meetings, as well as writing annual reports to the UN Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

A key focus is on how emissions from big polluters can affect people far away, since greenhouse gas emissions stop at no borders once they have escaped into the atmosphere. These emissions are heating up the planet and driving more extreme weather, melting ice caps and causing sea levels to rise.

The majority of those badly affected are the least responsible for climate change.

They include people with disabilities who are unable to escape an extreme weather event, such as the flooding in the town of Lismore in New South Wales, Australia, in 2022.

“Most people who died had disabilities and couldn’t escape the floods,” Dr Fry said.

The elderly, being more vulnerable to extreme heat and cold and unable to escape as easily as younger people, are also badly victimised by climate change.

Women, too, are vulnerable. In parts of Africa, droughts are forcing the men to migrate for work, leaving the women behind, who have to walk long distances to get water.

“They’re subjected to sexual harassment and trafficking,” said Dr Fry.