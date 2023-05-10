Climate change raising heat risks for workers; experts urge workplace changes

DOHA, Qatar – Rising global temperatures are increasing the risk of workers dying or becoming disabled from labouring in extreme heat, an international conference has been told.

The conference, held in Qatar as spring temperatures raced towards 40 deg C, heard that tens of thousands of workers around the world have died from chronic kidney disease and other illnesses linked with extreme heat over recent decades.

“Science tells us that all countries can do more,” the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) regional chief for Arab countries Ruba Jaradat told the Occupational Heat Stress conference, which focused on climate change and how rising temperatures threaten workers’ health.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar drew attention to workers toiling in temperatures that can top 50 deg C during the summer peak in countries across the Gulf.

Since 2021, Qatar has banned outdoor working between 10am and 3.30pm from June 1 to Sept 15.

Its reforms have been praised by the United Nations labour agency, though some experts say more can be done.

There is no international standard for temperatures for outdoor working, but climate change has forced new scrutiny.

The US administration promised new rules in 2021 after a deadly heatwave, and the White House said “heat is the nation’s leading weather-related killer”. Nothing has been produced yet, however.

Europe has also seen devastating heatwaves. But apart from Qatar, Cyprus is one of the rare countries to have restricted working hours, ordering extra breaks and heat protective clothing when temperatures rise above 35 deg C.

Extreme heat and sun radiation unleash heatstroke and kidney, heart and lung diseases, and raise cancer rates, according to researchers.

Mr Justin Glaser, head of La Isla Network, an occupational health group, said more than 20,000 sugar workers in Central America died in a single decade from chronic kidney disease. He pointed to about 25,000 deaths from kidney disease in Sri Lanka.

‘People are dying’

About one billion farm workers and tens of millions in construction and other outdoor industries are on the front line, the conference was told. But swimming pool lifeguards, gardeners and postal delivery workers also face heat dangers.

Construction workers can be exposed to enough ultraviolet rays over 30 to 40 years to more than double the risk of non-melanoma skin cancer.

Taiwanese researchers warned in a 2020 study that kidney disease from extreme heat “may represent one of the first epidemics due to global warming”.