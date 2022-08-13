Heavier, more destructive floods in Nepal

More than a year after disastrous flooding struck the Sindhupalchowlk district in central Nepal, intense floods from heavy monsoon rains are once again wreaking havoc in a village called Chanaute.

Climate change expert Raju Pandit Chhetri, whose home is in the village, told The Straits Times last Saturday that some residents were fleeing the area, where temporary structures that were built following last year's flood had been swept away.

The flooding in June last year was the result of unexpectedly heavy rain in the high altitudes of the Himalayan mountains, which dislodged debris from an old landslide at a site known as Bremthang. The debris then plummeted down, causing another landslide that clogged up the Melamchi River with sedimentation, displacing the water from it.

At least 25 people died in the floods last year while around 200 homes were destroyed and a few thousand acres of farmland were damaged, said Mr Chhetri, who is executive director of Prakriti Resources Centre, a non-governmental organisation working on sustainable development and environmental justice in Nepal.

Several trout farms, bridges and irrigation canals were swept away by the deluge, and the headworks of the Melamchi Water Supply Project - a 26km tunnel which is meant to channel water to Kathmandu to alleviate its chronic water shortage - was damaged.

"This year, roads are being washed away and even more farm land has been destroyed," said Mr Chhetri.

While the floods had begun to subside by Monday, with no casualties or major issues, the incident last Saturday still left many worried and depressed - for fear of a replay of last year's devastation, said Mr Chhetri.

When ST visited Melamchi Bazaar village downstream of Chanaute in June, many villagers were still reeling from last year's disaster. Among them was Madam Ratan Pyari Shrestha, 72, whose house was so badly damaged it looked uninhabitable.

The four-storey house was bare, with electricity and water available in only two of its six rooms and the lower two storeys unlivable. Still, it has continued to provide shelter for Mdm Shrestha and her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

"Words can't express how devastated we are about the way the floods have destroyed our home. But we still have food, water, electricity - and somewhere to live. Life can go on," said Mdm Shrestha.

DANGER IN THE MOUNTAINS

The flooding disaster was thought to be largely a result of climate change.

Global warming has led to a change in rainfall patterns in recent years, resulting in unprecedented heavy rainfall at high altitudes which then triggered the cascading events culminating in the deadly floods in the villages further down the mountains, said freelance climate change and senior watershed expert Madhukar Upadhya. Higher temperatures are leading to rain clouds forming at much higher altitudes than before, he added. And it also did not help that the area was prone to earthquakes.

Indeed, a deadly quake about seven years ago made the Sindhupalchowk district more vulnerable to landslides, a situation that would contribute to the heavy floods.

"The earthquake caused the mountains in the higher altitudes to shake, which caused cracks. During rainfall, water then penetrates these cracks, which then causes landslides," said Associate Professor Basanta Raj Adhikari, an engineering geologist at the Institute of Engineering in Nepal's Tribhuvan University.

Mr Chhetri said that while floods tend to occur in the Melamchi Valley during the annual monsoon season - which typically lasts from June to October - none of them were of the magnitude of last year's disaster.

Last year's floods that caused damage to the US$500 million (S$684 million) Melamchi Water Supply Project also led some to wonder whether other phases of the project should be built, given its vulnerability to extreme weather events.

To enhance the country's water resilience, it could be more sustainable to look at smaller-scale projects which work closely with nature, said Mr Chhetri.

He gave as an example how individual households could collect rainwater and store it for drinking and cooking.

Heavy flooding events in the Himalayas - like that in Melamchi last year - which destroy livelihoods and large-scale hydropower projects have been occurring more frequently.

A catastrophic flood in India's Uttarakhand state in February last year occurred after a huge avalanche from a mountain glacier caused a surge of water in the Rishi Ganga River, destroying two hydropower projects.

Climate change reports have also said the rapid melting of glaciers meant that there may not be sufficient meltwater beyond 2050 to power the hydroelectric plants.

NEW, DEVASTATING EXPERIENCE

Last year's floods in Melamchi formed over seven days (see graphic), giving the villagers ample time to move to safety.

But they were a new, terrifying experience and left a trail of devastation. On the evening of June 15, the villagers in Melamchi Bazaar were informed of the impending floods and told to move uphill for their safety, a drill they knew well as floods were a common occurrence.

"We had our dinner and then we left. A school had been vacated further uphill where we could stay temporarily," Mdm Shrethra recalled.

But when the floods eventually came later that night, she could not sleep. "The river sounded very angry - unlike anything I had experienced in my life," she said.

The floods submerged the first two storeys of her house in a sludge that turned hard as concrete after it dried out.

Though the heavy flooding and debris flows left the bottom levels of her home in ruins, she was thankful that the upper two storeys, where her family now lives, were unscathed.

Other villagers were not as lucky, with some losing their homes.

Her neighbour, Mr Hira Shrestha, 50, recalled looking at his house for the last time on July 1 - the 15th consecutive day of flooding - before it collapsed that night.

"We all love our houses, so when such a flooding event occurs, we watch over our houses everyday hoping that they will survive the disaster," said Mr Shrestha, who ran a provision shop on the ground level of his four-storey home.

The father of three now lives in a makeshift hut that he built further away from the river, and works in the paddy fields to make ends meet.

PICKING UP THE PIECES

Apart from the fact that many flood victims have an emotional attachment to their villages, they are also not willing to move elsewhere to less hazard-prone areas because of the lack of financial means to do so, said Mr Chhetri.

Nepalese media reported that the government had announced after last year's floods that it would give a relief payment of 500,000 Nepali rupees (S$5,400) to families whose houses were completely destroyed and an additional 300,000 rupees to those rendered landless due to the flood.

But as at last month, many of the affected families had not received the money they were promised.

Mr Chhetri said a recent research study shows only a third of the debris brought down by the rains was released by the floods last year, and that the remaining debris could flow downstream at any point in time.

With this uncertainty, many villagers have been reluctant to rebuild their homes and are making do with temporary huts, he said.

He noted, however, that the Sindhupalchowk earthquake of 2015 that claimed more than 3,500 lives had made the people more resilient when the floods came.

A sense of community had seen the people through the difficult times after the quake and "the same spirit endured when it came to the floods", he added.

"We helped each other sieve through the debris, digging up dead animals and burying them, supporting each other's families," he said.

"Of course, it's very heartbreaking, you lose your family members, your home, your business, your land, everything. But it's life, you'll have to bounce back."