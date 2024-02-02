UK ­­judge dismisses protest case against climate activist Greta Thunberg

LONDON - An English court on Feb 2 threw out a public order case against climate activist Greta Thunberg, the judge criticising “unlawful” conditions police had imposed on protesters.

District judge John Law dismissed the case against the 21-year-old Swedish campaigner and four other activists on the second day of their trial in London.

He ruled police had attempted to impose “unlawful” conditions during an environment protest in the British capital in October 2023 when they were arrested.

Ms Thunberg, a global figure in the fight against climate change, was one of dozens of activists arrested for disrupting access to a major oil and gas conference attended by companies at a luxury hotel.

She had pleaded not guilty in November to breaching a public order law, alongside two protesters from the Fossil Free London (FFL) campaign group and two Greenpeace activists.