Classes cancelled and clinics shuttered in Honduras on nationwide strike

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TEGUCIGALPA, June 1 - Public schools and doctors' offices in Honduras remained closed on Monday as teachers and medics launched a nationwide strike, demanding long-promised pay adjustments and better working conditions.

Teachers' unions said the walkout was triggered by the government's failure to implement a previously agreed salary increase, which they say has not been reflected in payroll despite official commitments.

Medical workers, meanwhile, have been protesting for weeks over unpaid wages, job instability and shortages of supplies in public hospitals, with doctors warning that the health system is struggling to function.

The joint strike reflects broader discontent in the education and health sectors, where unions say chronic underfunding, delayed payments and unmet government promises have worsened conditions for workers and disrupted basic public services. REUTERS