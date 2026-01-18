Clashes in Colombia between guerrilla groups leave 27 dead, sources say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BOGOTA, Jan 18 - At least 27 members of a leftist guerrilla group in Colombia were killed in clashes with a rival faction in a fight over control of a jungle area in southwestern Colombia, military authorities reported on Sunday.

The clashes, which have been the most violent in recent months, occurred in the rural area of the municipality of El Retorno, in the department of Guaviare, 300 kilometers (186 miles) southwest of Bogotá, a military source said.

The region is strategic for cocaine production and trafficking.

The clashes took place between a faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) led by Néstor Gregorio Vera, known by his war name Iván Mordisco, and another led by Alexander Díaz Mendoza, alias Calarcá Córdoba, a second military source specified. REUTERS