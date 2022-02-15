Civilians in Kyiv join military exercise as Russian threat looms

Residents in Kyiv, Ukraine, at a military exercise for civilians on Sunday conducted by far-right radical group Right Sector, amid threat of a Russian invasion. In a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology last December, 50.2 per cent of Ukrainians said they would resist in the event of Russian military intervention in their city, town or village. One in three respondents said they were ready to engage in armed resistance, and 21.7 per cent said they were ready to participate in civil resistance action. 

