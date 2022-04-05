Cities driving climate change, but part of the solution: UN report

UNITED NATIONS (REUTERS) - Cities are driving the human-caused climate change that threatens the global environment, but also offer hope.

That is the overriding message of a chapter devoted to cities in a major UN report on climate change released on Monday (April 4), providing city planners around the world guideposts aimed at avoiding climate catastrophe.

"The fact that cities are responsible for more than two-thirds of global greenhouse gas emissions means that if cities do something, they can solve two-thirds of the problem. So that's pretty exciting," said Karen Seto, a professor at Yale University's School of the Environment and one of two coordinating lead authors of the report's chapter on cities.

Many cities around the globe have taken action already.

Mexico City has banned plastic bags. Minneapolis, Minnesota, eliminated zoning for single-family homes to promote density. Paris has outlawed diesel cars.

"Every city can do something, and not every city's going to do the exact same thing," Seto said. "Not every city needs to look the same. Not every building needs to be a high rise."

Cities, particularly the small and medium-sized cities of Asia and Africa that will see the most growth this century, offer the opportunity to reduce reliance on automobiles, employ environmentally friendly building materials, and capture stormwater runoff, according to the report's experts.

Cities can become havens of urban forests, street trees and green roofs, which will not only sequester and store carbon but also induce a cooling effect that reduces energy demand and energy use for water treatment, said the report, the latest from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Urban density also avoids rural and suburban sprawl, which is less energy efficient and destroys natural habitats.

"The 21st century will be the urban century, defined by a massive increase in global urban populations," the report said, noting that 55 per cent of the world's population lived in urban areas as of 2018, a figure expected to jump to 68 per cent by 2050.

At the same time, however, "the global trend of urbanisation also offers a critical opportunity in the near term, to advance climate resilient development."

The report focuses on mitigation, noting that alleviating climate change in cities will have an outsized effect on surrounding areas and help improve the mental and physical health of urban dwellers.

As with the global thrust of the overall report, the authors call on governments and industry to act with extreme urgency and make significant new commitments toward financing.