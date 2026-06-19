Cholera death toll in northeast Nigeria rises to 90, UN says

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MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, June 18 - At least 90 people have died and more than 12,000 others have been infected in a fast-spreading cholera outbreak in Nigeria's conflict-hit Borno state, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Thursday.

• Death toll from the outbreak that began in early May rose from 74, with about 7,800 infections reported.

• OCHA said aid agencies were scaling up treatment, surveillance and access to clean water to support government efforts to contain the outbreak.

• A $4 million injection from OCHA-managed funds was bolstering the emergency response, but more resources were urgently needed to strengthen prevention and treatment, OCHA said. REUTERS