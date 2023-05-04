China, US to boost passenger airline flights

The order brings each country's passenger flights to 12 total round trips.
WASHINGTON - The US Transportation Department (USDOT) on Wednesday issued an order approving Chinese airlines to increase their US passenger services to 12 weekly round-trip flights.

That is a figure equivalent to the total number of flights Chinese aviation authorities will allow for US carriers.

The three US carriers currently operating scheduled passengers service in the US-China market – American Airlines , Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines – will be approved to operate four weekly round-trip flights between the United States and China, USDOT said.

The order brings each country’s passenger flights to 12 total round trips effective immediately.

However, it is still a fraction of the total flights before the imposition of restrictions in early 2020 after the start of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. REUTERS

