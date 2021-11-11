China-US pact lifts climate talks, revives vital partnership

GLASGOW - The surprise cooperation pact announced on Wednesday (Nov 11) between the United States and China will give the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow a much-needed lift and spur global action on cutting emissions this decade, which is vital to prevent the world from heating up to dangerous levels.

China and the US are the world's top two greenhouse gas emitters - they produce about 40 per cent of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions - so cooperation is vital and a powerful signal to other nations.