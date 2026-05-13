China urges Pakistan to step up mediation efforts in Middle East

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China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Beijing on March 31. Pakistan has emerged as the key mediator between the US and Iran.

- China’s top diplomat urged Pakistan to step up mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, and to help “properly” address the reopening of the Hormuz strait, Chinese state media said on May 13.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in a call on May 12, state news agency Xinhua reported.

US President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Beijing on the evening of May 13 for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whose country is a key strategic and economic partner of Iran.

Mr Wang called on Pakistan to “step up mediation efforts, and contribute to properly addressing issues related to opening the Strait of Hormuz”, Xinhua said.

“China will continue to support Pakistan’s mediation efforts and make its own contribution towards this end,” Mr Wang said, according to Xinhua.

Pakistan has emerged as the key mediator between the US and Iran, which are in the process of negotiating a peace agreement after the conflict.

The Iranian government on May 12 rejected the idea of amending its proposals, which Mr Trump has deemed “garbage”. AFP