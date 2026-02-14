China to scrap tariffs for most of Africa from May: Xi

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– Beijing’s scrapping of tariffs for all but one African country will start on May 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Feb 14 , according to state media.

China already has a zero-tariff policy for imports from 33 African countries, but Beijing said in 2025 that it would extend the policy to all 53 of its diplomatic partners on the continent.

China is Africa’s largest trading partner and a key backer of major infrastructure projects in the region through its vast “Belt and Road” initiative.

From May 1, zero tariffs will apply to all African countries except Eswatini, which maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

China claims the democratic island as its own, and does not rule out using force to take it.

Many African countries are increasingly looking to China and other trading partners since US President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs worldwide in 2025 .

Mr Xi said the zero-tariff deal “will undoubtedly provide new opportunities for African development”, announcing the date as leaders across the continent gathered in Ethiopia for the annual African Union summit. AFP