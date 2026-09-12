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China threatens to cancel summit if US approves new arms sales to Taiwan

In December 2025, the Trump administration announced an US$11 billion (S$14 billion) package of arms sales to Taiwan.

China has told the United States that it intends to cancel a planned meeting between their leaders later in September if Washington approves any new arms sales to Taiwan by then, multiple sources familiar with bilateral ties said Sept 12 .

U.S. President Donald Trump, apparently eager to showcase some diplomatic achievements ahead of November’s midterm congressional elections, places great importance on holding the summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While preparing for Xi’s upcoming trip, China has restated its position that the Taiwan issue is a “red line” in bilateral relations, according to the sources.

China claims the self-governing democratic island as part of its territory, to be reunited by force if necessary.

When Xi met Trump in Beijing in mid-May, he told the US president that Taiwan is the “most important issue” in the countries’ ties, warning of a potential conflict if it is mishandled.

At the time, Trump said in a TV interview that arms sales to Taiwan could be “a very good negotiating chip” in his dealings with China, which raised doubts about Washington’s longtime security commitments to its allies in Asia.

China’s increased military activities in and around the Taiwan Strait have raised fears of a potential invasion and a broader regional conflict involving the United States and its allies.

Under the Taiwan Relations Act, enacted by the US Congress after Washington severed diplomatic ties with Taipei in favour of Beijing in 1979, the United States supplies Taiwan with arms to help it maintain a sufficient self-defence capability.

In December 2025 , the Trump administration announced an US$11 billion (S$14 billion) package of arms sales to Taiwan, the largest ever, which triggered an angry reaction from China.

Trump has said he will host Xi and his wife at the White House on Sept 24 and organise a state dinner in their honour. The Chinese government has not made an official announcement regarding Xi’s visit to the United States.

The US war against Iran could also be one of the major agenda items at the meeting, since China is Tehran’s key economic partner.

As the war Trump started with Israel in late February drags on with no immediate end in sight, his administration has pressured China not to do business with Iran.

But one of the sources said, “China has shown a cooperative stance and is not hindering dialogue with the United States.”

The Treasury and Commerce departments have been leading Washington’s negotiations with Beijing, and many key economic issues are expected to be discussed by the two presidents, including an envisioned deal to reduce tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods from each side. KYODO NEWS