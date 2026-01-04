China says US should immediately release Venezuela’s Maduro
SHANGHAI – China’s foreign ministry said on Jan 4 the US should immediately release Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife and resolve the situation in Venezuela
the situation in Venezuelathrough dialogue and negotiation.
The ministry said in a statement on its website that the US should also ensure the personal safety of Mr Maduro and his wife, saying that their deportation violated international law and norms. REUTERS