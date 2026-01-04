Straitstimes.com header logo

China says US should immediately release Venezuela’s Maduro

China's President Xi Jinping and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro take part in a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China Sept 13, 2023.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Beijing in September 2023.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SHANGHAI – China’s foreign ministry said on Jan 4 the US should immediately release Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife and resolve

the situation in Venezuela

through dialogue and negotiation.

The ministry said in a statement on its website that the US should also ensure the personal safety of Mr Maduro and his wife, saying that their deportation violated international law and norms. REUTERS

