China says US seizure of ships ‘serious violation’ of international law

The tanker Centuries was carrying 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil bound for China when it was intercepted.

BEIJING – China’s Foreign Ministry said on Dec 22 the United States’ seizure of another country’s ships was a serious violation of international law.

This came after the US intercepted a China-bound oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast.

Venezuela has the right to develop relations with other countries, ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a news briefing, adding that China opposes all “unilateral and illegal” sanctions.

On Dec 20, the US Coast Guard intercepted a second oil tanker in international waters off the Venezuelan coast, days after US President Donald Trump announced a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

The tanker, Centuries, loaded in Venezuela under the false name “Crag”. It was carrying some 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan Merey crude oil bound for China, documents showed.

The crude was bought by Satau Tijana Oil Trading, one of many intermediaries involved in Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA’s sales to Chinese independent refiners.

A White House spokesman said the “falsely flagged vessel” carried sanctioned oil and was part of Venezuela’s shadow fleet.

The Venezuelan government called the tanker interception a “serious act of international piracy”.

China is the biggest buyer of Venezuelan crude, which accounts for roughly 4 per cent of its imports. REUTERS