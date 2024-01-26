British national jailed in 2022 for spying: China

BEIJING – China said on Jan 26 it had sentenced a British national in 2022 to five years in jail for spying, in its official confirmation of a case that had gone unreported until this week.

The Wall Street Journal first broke news of the case of British businessman Ian Stones on Jan 25. Citing his family and other sources, it reported that he had disappeared in 2018 after decades of work in China.

Asked about the report on Jan 26, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said a Beijing court in 2022 “sentenced in first instance the British defendant... to five years in prison for the crime of illegally obtaining intelligence for overseas actors”.

After an appeal, he added, the case was upheld in September 2023.

Mr Wang, referring to Stones by a Chinese name, said the “court tried the case strictly in accordance with the law”.

Beijing, he said, “fully guaranteed the various legitimate rights” of the prisoner and had arranged for British officials to visit him and attend his trial.

“China is a country governed by the rule of law,” Mr Wang said.

“The judicial organs strictly promote the handling of cases in accordance with the law, safeguarding the rights and legitimate interests of both Chinese nationals and foreigners,” he added.

China and Britain have traded barbs in recent months over allegations of perceived espionage and its resulting impact on national security.

This month, Beijing said the head of a foreign consultancy had been found to be spying for Britain’s MI6 intelligence service.

The Ministry of State Security (MSS) said in a WeChat post that Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service – also known as MI6 – used a foreign national with the surname Huang to establish an “intelligence cooperation relationship”.

And Britain has in turn warned that Chinese spies are increasingly targeting officials, allegations that Beijing has denied.

A researcher at the British Parliament was arrested in 2023 under the Official Secrets Act and subsequently denied spying for Beijing.

China, which has a broad definition of state secrets, has publicised several other alleged spying cases.

In May 2023, the authorities sentenced 78-year-old American citizen John Shing-wan Leung to life in prison for espionage.

And in October 2023, the MSS published the story of another alleged spy, surnamed Hou, who was accused of sending several secret and classified documents to the US.