China says Beijing and Moscow should strengthen coordination on Asia-Pacific issues

China's Vice-Foreign Minister Sun Weidong was in Moscow on Feb 26 and 27 for talks on bilateral relations. PHOTO: REUTERS
BEIJING - China and Russia should strengthen communication and coordination in Asia-Pacific affairs and jointly safeguard regional security, stability and development, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported on Feb 28.

China’s Vice-Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who was in Moscow on Feb 26 and 27 for talks on bilateral relations, said China and Russia should play a “better role as an anchor of stability in the changing circumstances of the century”, according to the ministry.

China stands ready to continuously strengthen strategic coordination between both sides in international multilateral platforms, Mr Sun said in Moscow.

The Moscow talks included the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organisation established by China and Russia in 2001. He also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

China and Russia exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and the situation on the Korean peninsula, on top of other international and regional matters, but the ministry statement did not give details on the discussions.

Mr Sun said China supports Russia assuming the Brics presidency in 2024. Russia took over the presidency for 2024 at Brazil’s request, and plans to hold the Brics Summit in the city of Kazan in October.

The Brics bloc of developing nations includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. REUTERS

