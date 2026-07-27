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China opposes US ‘forced labour’ tariffs, calls for them to be scrapped

China said the US’ new tariffs were unjustified and amounted to protectionism.

BEIJING - China’s Commerce Ministry said on July 27 that new US tariffs imposed on Chinese goods over alleged forced labour were unjustified and amounted to protectionism, and urged Washington to remove them.

On July 24, the United States imposed new tariffs of 10 per cent and 12.5 per cent on goods from 60 trading partners, including the EU and China, alleging those countries failed to curb imports made by forced labour.

China was assigned a 12.5 per cent rate. The new US duties could risk undermining a fragile trade truce reached between the world’s two largest economies in 2025 and came as the two sides prepare for a possible visit to the US by Chinese President Xi Jinping in September.

The Commerce Ministry in a statement accused Washington of long manipulating the issue of forced labour, calling the new tariffs a typical act of unilateralism and protectionism, but also signalled willingness to continue dialogue “based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit” to address concerns.

“This time, it (Washington) has again initiated a Section 301 investigation and imposed unilateral tariffs on the grounds of ‘forced labour,’ which is a typical act of unilateralism and protectionism, and China firmly opposes it,” the ministry said.

“China has consistently opposed forced labour and has established a comprehensive system of labour laws and regulations to resolutely prevent and combat forced labour practices. In contrast, the US has not only failed to ratify the 1930 Forced Labour Convention, but has also long manipulated the issue of ‘forced labour’.”

It said Washington had pledged during trade talks that replacement tariffs on Chinese goods would not exceed 20 per cent, noting that the new 12.5 per cent tariff imposed under the forced labour probe remained within that limit.

“China urges the US to correct its erroneous practices and completely remove the relevant unilateral tariff measures,” the ministry said.

It said it reserved the right to take all necessary measures as it assessed further US actions.

“It is hoped the US will work with China to uphold and implement the consensus reached in the trade consultations, continuously reduce the problem list and lengthen the cooperation list,” the ministry said. REUTERS