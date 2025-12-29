Straitstimes.com header logo

China opposes recognition of Somaliland, affirms support for Somalia

Somalis protest Israel’s decision to formally recognise the self‑declared Republic of Somaliland.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BEIJING – China opposes any attempt to split territories in Somalia, the Foreign Ministry said on Dec 29, affirming Chinese support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the East African country.

“No country should encourage or support other countries’ internal separatist forces for its own selfish interests,” ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters, urging the authorities in Somaliland to stop “separatist activities and collusion with external forces”.

Israel

became the first country

on Dec 26 to formally recognise the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, seeking immediate cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology and the economy. REUTERS

