China opposes recognition of Somaliland, affirms support for Somalia

Somalis protest against Israel’s decision to formally recognise the self‑declared Republic of Somaliland.

BEIJING – China opposes any attempt to split territories in Somalia, the Foreign Ministry said on Dec 29, affirming Chinese support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the East African country.

“No country should encourage or support other countries’ internal separatist forces for its own selfish interests,” ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters, urging the authorities in Somaliland to stop “separatist activities and collusion with external forces”.